Vols Baseball Releases Full 2024 Baseball Schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee baseball released its complete 2024 schedule on Friday, revealing its entire non-conference slate after announcing its Southeastern Conference opponents in mid-September.

The Volunteers’ regular season schedule features 38 home games, 15 road games and three neutral-site contests. They will open their season in Arlington, Texas at the Shiners Children’s College Showdown where they’ll take on three Big 12 programs with games against Texas Tech* (Feb. 16), Oklahoma* (Feb. 17) and Baylor (Feb. 18) at Globe Life Field, home of the MLB’s Texas Rangers. Tickets for this year’s tournament can be purchased now by clicking HERE.

UT will play three non-conference weekend series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium before jumping into SEC play in mid-March. The Big Orange host Albany (Feb. 23-25), Bowling Green (March 1-3) and Illinois (March 8-10) in Knoxville before starting league play on the road at Alabama* (March 15-17).

The Vols square off against UNC Asheville for their home opener on Tuesday, Feb. 20, followed by another midweek contest against in-state foe ETSU a day later. Other midweek games include home matchups versus High Point (Feb. 27), Kansas State (March 5), Southern Indiana (March 6), Eastern Kentucky (March 12), Xavier* (March 19), Tennessee Tech (March 26), Alabama A&M (April 9), Bellarmine (April 16), Western Carolina (April 21), Lipscomb* (April 30), Queens (May 7) and Belmont (May 14).

In conference play, Tennessee is slated to host Ole Miss (March 22-24), Georgia (March 29-30), LSU* (April 12-14), Missouri (April 26-28) and South Carolina* (May 16-18). Road series include trips to take on Alabama* (March 15-17), Auburn* (April 5-7), Kentucky* (April 19-21), Florida* (May 3-5) and Vanderbilt* (May 10-12).

Read more about this year’s SEC slate HERE.

In total, the Vols are scheduled to face 11 teams and play 25 games against opponents that advanced to the NCAA tournament in 2023, including five super regional teams and a pair of College World Series participants in LSU and Florida.

Tennessee’s full 2024 schedule can be found HERE.

Dates and times are subject to change. All conference series other than the final weekend of league play are currently scheduled to be played Friday-Sunday but are subject to change to Thursday-Saturday based on television. Any altered series dates as well as the 2024 TV schedule will be announced at a later date.

Source: UT Sports

