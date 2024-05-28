Vols Baseball Earns No. 1 National Seed for Second Time in Program History

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – May 27, 2024 – For the second time in program history, Tennessee is the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Volunteers will begin their postseason run by hosting the Knoxville Regional, which features No. 2 seed Southern Miss (Sun Belt Champion), No. 3 seed Indiana (at-large) and No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky (Horizon League Champion).

UT will be hosting its eighth NCAA Regional in program history and its third in four years. Should the top-ranked Vols advance from the Knoxville Regional, they will also host a Super Regional the following weekend. Tennessee is making its fifth consecutive regional appearance and 14th appearance in the NCAA Tournament overall.

The Big Orange enter the tournament after winning the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament titles for the second time in three years. Tennessee is the only team in the country to enter this year’s NCAA Tournament with 50 wins, boasting a 50-11 overall record.

The Vols will look to continue their home dominance in the postseason, having won their last five regionals in Knoxville. Tennessee is 20-5 all-time in NCAA regional games played at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

UT was one of a NCAA Tournament record 11 teams from the SEC to make the field, including five regional hosts, which led all conferences.

Ticket Info

All Tennessee baseball season-ticket holders were awarded the opportunity to purchase postseason tickets for all games taking place at home. Season tickets were sold out for the 2024 season. A limited number of single-session standing room only tickets will be sold to the general public at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium ticket window starting 90 minutes prior to first pitch of each session. In addition, the first 300 students will receive free admission into Lindsey Nelson Stadium for all postseason contests.

NCAA Knoxville Regional Schedule

A full schedule for the weekend action can be found below, game times and TV designations will be updated as they become available:

Friday, May 31

Game 1 – [2] Southern Miss vs. [3] Indiana, 1 ET (ESPN+)

Game 2 – [1] Tennessee vs. [4] Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, Noon ET (TBD)

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6 p.m. ET (TBD)

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, Noon ET (TBD)

Game 6 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m. ET (TBD)

Monday, June 3

Game 7 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6, TBD (TBD)

