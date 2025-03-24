Vols Advance to Third Straight Sweet 16 with Win over UCLA

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The second-seeded University of Tennessee men’s basketball team defeated seventh-seeded UCLA, 67-58, Saturday night at Rupp Arena to advance to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season, a program first.

Sixth-ranked Tennessee (29-7, 12-6 SEC) led for the final 22-plus minutes in its first-ever victory over the Bruins, extending its margin as high as 19 in a commanding decision. Fifth-year guard Chaz Lanier , who set a new program single-season record for made 3-pointers, led all scorers with 20 points.

Zeigler totaled 15 points, a game-high six assists to tie the SEC single-season record (260), a game-best three steals and a perfect 5-of-5 free-throw clip. Fellow senior guard Jordan Gainey scored 13 points and dished out three assists.

Junior guard Skyy Clark paced the Bruins with 18 points, shooting 4-of-8 beyond the arc and 4-of-4 at the line, while the junior forward Tyler Bilodeau had 15 points. No other player had even eight-plus points and no one on the roster pulled down greater than five rebounds.

The Volunteers shot 42.9 percent (21-of-49) from the field, 50.0 percent (11-of-22) beyond the arc and 87.5 percent (14-of-16) at the stripe. They held UCLA to a 37.0 percent (20-of-54) clip on field goals, including a 30.4 percent (7-of-23) ledger from long range.

Source: UT Sports

