Home Sports College Sports Vols Advance Past Texas 6-3 in Women’s College World Series

Vols Advance Past Texas 6-3 in Women’s College World Series

By
Michael Carpenter
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May 28, 2026, Tennessee softball improved to 48-10 with a 6-3 win over Texas at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, advancing in the Women’s College World Series. More Sports News

Vols strike early

Tennessee scored three runs in the second inning to take a lead it never relinquished. The Vols added single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to pull away.

Morrison powers the offense

Elsa Morrison carried the Tennessee offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, and three RBI. Gabby Leach and Emma Clarke each contributed an RBI as well.

Pitching performance

Pitcher IP H R ER BB SO Decision
Sage Mardjetko 4.0 1 0 0 2 1 W (15-2)
Karlyn Pickens 3.0 4 3 2 0 2 Save (7)
Elsa Morrison 2-for-3 HR 2B 3 RBI

Up next

Tennessee remains in the Women’s College World Series bracket at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Source: UT Sports

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