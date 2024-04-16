Voice Actor Gabe Patillo Has Died

The son of the Gospel Music Association’s President, Jackie Patillo, died on April 12th, shared the Gospel Music Association.

Patillo’s website stated, “He began honing his skills at the young age of 10, dancing for multi-GRAMMY-winning and multi-Platinum-selling act DCTalk. In addition, Gabriel also performed in multiple videos for Brentwood Music and worked as a theater kid at Opryland in Nashville, TN, in their Christmas productions, all before his 15th birthday.”

Patillo also sang backup vocals for TobyMac’s band Diverse City and recently began doing voice-over work.

TobyMac shared on social media, “Today Gabe met Jesus! While we are crushed– His is healed. Gabe, you will always hold a place in our hearts. We will watch over your family.You have left a legacy that we will never forget,Oh, how we loved you!”

Gabriel is survived by his wife, Jenni Patillo, three children, Amara, Milo, and Remy Patillo, his brother, Marcel Patillo and mother, Jackie Patillo.

A GoFundMe has been created for his family to cover their financial needs and expenses. The current goal is $250,000, and so far, they have raised $152,461. Those wishing to donate can do so here.