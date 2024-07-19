Vitello Tabbed National Coach of the Year by Baseball America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee baseball skipper Tony Vitello added another honor to his already lengthy list when he was named the 2024 National Coach of the Year by Baseball America on Thursday.

Vitello, who was also named the ABCA National Coach of the Year in June, led the Volunteers to their first National Championship in program history, as well as a single-season record 60 victories. He also guided the team to SEC regular season and tournament titles as part of an historic 2024 campaign.

UT made more history as the first SEC team to reach the 60-win mark in a single season and just the fourth conference team to win the SEC regular season title, SEC Tournament title and the NCAA Men’s College World Series in the same year, cementing itself as one of the greatest teams the sport has ever seen.

Source: UT Sports

