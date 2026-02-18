Vita Nova Stem Cell Professionals Announces Grand Opening Celebration

Vita Nova Stem Cell Professionals is proud to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility with a special community celebration on Thursday, February 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. A ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30 a.m., officially marking the opening of the new location.

The grand opening event is open to the public and will feature guided tours of the new facility, giving attendees an inside look at Vita Nova’s innovative environment and commitment to excellence in stem cell professionalism.

Guests will enjoy complimentary food and beverages throughout the event, receive exclusive swag bags while supplies last, and have the opportunity to enter a giveaway for a gift basket valued at over $500.

“We’re excited to welcome the community and celebrate this milestone,” said Hemal Mehta, MD. “This grand opening reflects our dedication to providing a professional, welcoming space and sharing our vision with the people we serve.”

The event offers a relaxed, informative atmosphere for community members, partners, and guests to meet the Vita Nova team, tour the facility, and learn more about the services and values that define Vita Nova Stem Cell Professionals.

Event Details:

Location: 4601 Carothers Parkway Ste 325 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: Thursday, February 26

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Ribbon Cutting: 11:30 a.m.

