Visual Artist JASE to Host Immersive Art Experience

On Saturday, April 26, at 7 PM in Leipers Fork, visual artist JASE (Jason DeMeo) will debut Embassy, a one-night-only immersive art experience that blends large-scale original works, atmosphere, and storytelling to invite reflection and connection.

JASE is a Franklin-based artist whose work has been exhibited across the U.S. and collected internationally. His signature process, Reverse Abstraction™, invites viewers into layered encounters with texture, color, and form.

Embassy will draw over 100+ designers, collectors, creatives, and community leaders. If you are interested in attending, you can RSVP to the event here for all of the details and location of the experience.

