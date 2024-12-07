Visit This Middle Tennessee Taco Bell to Take Part in a Super Bowl Commercial

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Taco Bell is allowing its fans to be in a Super Bowl commercial.

Only a few locations across the country are participating in this special event, and you can take part by visiting Taco Bell in Cookeville. Fans can roll up with friends, family, or solo to capture the moment with a share-worthy pic. Some of these everyday drive-thru moments could even make it into Taco Bell’s Big Game commercial, turning the spotlight on the true stars who make Taco Bell, Taco Bell.

Here’s how it works.

To join in, Taco Bell Rewards members can visit a participating location, open the app and login, and proceed through the drive-thru per usual. At the end of the drive-thru, participants will make a stop right under the Live Más Drive Thru-Cam and scan a QR code to initiate the photo countdown, which then snaps a series of 6 photos of both the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle. Afterward, two digital photo strips – complete with three pics each – will be sent to your registered Taco Bell Rewards email. Plus, fans who opt in to be considered to show up in Taco Bell’s ad spot can begin the countdown to the Big Game reveal during the 3rd quarter.

The Drive-Thru cam will be at Taco Bell in Cookeville, 310 Big Mac Drive, on December 10-12 from 2 pm until 10 pm.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna
