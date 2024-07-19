Visit Sugar Drop in Franklin on its Last Day of Business this Weekend

Sugar Drop, a colorful cake, party, and sweet supply shop in Franklin, announced its closure. The last day of business will be Saturday, July 20th.

For their last day of business, they shared on social media, “This post feels a bit out-of-body. These past 10 days have been a blur of so many emotions. I’m thankful I’ve had kids to teach and tasks to do to keep my mind busy, but things are still sinking in. Your kindness and overwhelming love you have poured out has been the sweetest blessing. I had no idea the impact this little space has had with so many of you as I’ve been so busy behind the scenes working to keep all the wheels moving for so long.”

Sugar Drop will offer free cotton candy cocktails and single ice cream scoops from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday. All remaining retail items in the store will be 50% off.

The over-50-year-old business began in Brentwood. Brooke O’Dell purchased the company seven years ago and moved it to Franklin in 2020.

Find Sugar Drop at 574 Franklin Road, Franklin.

