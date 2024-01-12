Visit Franklin Unveils New Travel Vacation Guide Magazine

Visit Franklin has unveiled its official 2024 vacation guide magazine. The free guide serves as the area’s primary tourism advertising and promotional piece and highlights each of the unique communities of Williamson County. It showcases the individual experiences, history, flavors, and Southern charm that have made Williamson County one of the most desirable destinations in the Southeast.

The cover image highlights Franklin’s iconic Main Street and celebrates the 225 Anniversary of the city’s founding in 1799. While inside the guide, readers will find information ranging from curated itineraries for many different ways to explore the area, details on annual festivals and events, and multiple digital passports to use as they explore the county.

“Williamson County’s diverse offerings inspire travelers and locals alike, and we are proud each year to put out this inspirational vacation guide as part of our efforts to showcase this incredible community to the world,” said Visit Franklin President & CEO Maureen Haley Thornton. “The curious travelers who use these guides across the state and find inspiration from them are the same visitors that make hospitality and tourism a billion-dollar industry in our county. We are fortunate to have such incredible stories to share.”

To spark your vacation planning, the guide also provides inspiration for:

Top Attractions and events, including the Natchez Trace Parkway and the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.

The top 10 spots around Williamson County to snap a memorable picture.

Family-Friendly Bucket List Adventures for making a lifetime of memories.

Ways to plan an unforgettable scenic drive, experience arts and culture, or just take it easy.

Where to check in at the newest and iconic staple hotels and vacation rentals.

Rediscover history through visits to Civil War landmarks around the county and experience the “Fuller Story.”

The 32-page magazine offers pages of inspiration and is available for free as a printed guide or digital download instantly at VisitFranklin.com. A smaller booklet version of the guide will be available at any of Tennessee’s 16 Welcome Centers across the state, and locally, the Vacation Guide magazines can be found at the Visitor Center located at 400 Main Street in downtown Franklin, as well as at area hotels and attractions across the county.