Visit Franklin Seeks Input From All Williamson County Communities Via Survey

Visit Franklin is currently undergoing a study to understand each unique community across Williamson County’s distinctive assets and the residents’ perspective of the community they call home. Residents of Williamson County and those who work in the county are asked and encouraged to share their opinions through a survey at http://tinyurl.com/VisitFranklinResearch, February 5 – 25. Anyone who completes the survey can also enter to win a $150 Visa gift card and a merchandise bundle from the Visitor Center.

Visit Franklin has partnered with MMGY Global, the world’s leading integrated travel and hospitality marketing agency, to help with this research. In addition to the community-wide perspectives survey that residents and those who work in Williamson County are asked to participate in, local focus groups and individual meetings are being conducted across the county with community leaders, business owners, and a variety of other voices from every community.

When completed, this research will help Visit Franklin better articulate and position our entire county and its communities through sales and marketing efforts targeted to potential visitors, meetings and convention planners, and groups that host their events, tournaments, and gatherings throughout Williamson County.

“We want to create brand messaging that resonates with our residents, that they can see and recognize themselves in, and can be proud when they see it,” said Visit Franklin President & CEO Maureen Haley Thornton. “We are not just refining our tourism brand; this is an authentic branding message drawn from residents, business owners, and community leaders themselves that organizations across the county will be able to use as well.”

The community perspectives study and branding work resulting from this survey will be revealed later this year and also shared as a resource for other Williamson County organizations as Visit Franklin works to provide data that will create a cohesive voice that all of our communities and partners can utilize.