Visit Franklin’s Free Ambassador Program Returns In April

The popular Visit Franklin Ambassador Program will return in 2024 with seven dates where members of the hospitality industry and Williamson County community have the opportunity to learn about the impact of tourism while experiencing many of the area’s top attractions. On the second Tuesday of each month, April – October, Visit Franklin will host two half-day Ambassador programs beginning at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Each program session is capped at 35 participants to ensure an intimate experience and will include a classroom session about tourism’s impact on Williamson County and some of its top attractions. Continuing in 2024, in partnership with presenting sponsor Vanderbilt Health OnCall along with Gray Line Tennessee, Ambassador Program participants will be able to experience the Franklin Hop trolley tour that explores downtown Franklin and surrounding areas during the half-day program.

Upon completing the Visit Franklin Ambassador program, participants receive a Visit Franklin Ambassador certificate, shirt, and lapel pin and become part of the Ambassador community. They will then have access to monthly Ambassador Connect meetups at attractions across the county, an ambassador book club, and a private Facebook community where ambassador-only deals and opportunities are shared.

“This program has had an incredible impact on our visitors’ experience here in Williamson County, and we’re excited to continue providing it for our hospitality industry partners and the public,” said Heather Doleshel, Senior Manager, Stakeholder Engagement. “While the program began primarily for our front-line hospitality workers across the county, community members have always desired to participate, so we are thankful to our sponsors of this program which allows it to continue growing and be open for anyone to take part.”

Doleshel added, “Part of what makes Williamson County such a popular destination is the friendliness of the community, and the fact so many want to participate in an ambassador program like this truly puts our Southern hospitality on display.”

The Visit Franklin Ambassador program’s in-person class offerings will take place on April 9, May 14, June 11, July 9, August 13, September 10, and October 8. Participants can choose between programs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with each program time originating at the Mockingbird Theater at the Factory at Franklin. Those interested can learn more and sign up for the program at VisitFranklin’s website.