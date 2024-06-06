Visit Franklin Promotes Johansen to Senior Director of Sales

Visit Franklin has promoted Brendan Johansen to Senior Director of Sales. Since joining Visit Franklin in July 2019, Johansen has led efforts to recruit top-rated meetings, conventions, youth sports events, and motorcoach tours to Williamson County.

Johansen’s leadership is highlighted by his ability to identify and target new, high-value market segments. He has also pioneered a groundbreaking convention concept, transforming historic downtown Franklin into one of the most charming convention spaces in the nation.

“Brendan’s dedication to Visit Franklin’s core values, especially enthusiasm and collaboration, has been evident in his innovative approaches to promoting all of Williamson County to meeting and event planners,” said Maureen Thornton, President and CEO of Visit Franklin. “His vision to set us apart in the competitive world of recruiting meeting events makes him an asset to us and our entire hospitality community.”

﻿

Before joining Visit Franklin, Johansen was an account executive with Houzz, the leading online platform for home remodeling and design. He also served as a business relations manager and complaint and investigation specialist for the Better Business Bureau. He began his career in guest services at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville, moving into a management role and earning the prestigious Omni Service Champion Award.

