Visit Franklin is serving as a local drop-off spot for donations to benefit the Nashville Tornado victims. They are collecting items for One Generation Away, which will help tornado victims in Nashville, Mt Juliet and Cookeville.

You can drop off the items listed below now until March 13 at the Visit Franklin office, located at 400 Main Street in downtown Franklin. Hours of operation are Monday- Saturday 9 a – 5 p, and Sunday noon – 4 p.

Items accepted for donation:

bottled water

reusable shopping bags

peanut butter

pop-top cans of tuna, chicken, fruits, and vegetables

One Gen Away founder Chris Whitney explains on the organization’s Facebook page that they are creating a six-month plan to impact the community beginning with a food drive in Antioch on Saturday, March 7. For those who are unable to bring donations to the Visit Franklin office, you can make a donation at One Gen Away for the disaster fund here.

For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.