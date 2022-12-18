Visit Franklin Names David Edwards VP of Finance & Administration

The Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, known publicly as Visit Franklin, has added David A. Edwards to its staff in the newly expanded role of Vice President of Finance and Administration. Edwards will oversee and manage all aspects of the convention and visitor bureau’s accounting and record keeping, in addition to serving as the organization’s principal financial advisor for economic forecasting and analysis.

“David brings a wide range of experience working in both municipal government with public funds and the private sector managing complex budgets,” said Visit Franklin President & CEO Maureen Haley Thornton. “We are thrilled to add David to the convention and visitor bureau team. As we continue to expand the reach of the tourism industry’s positive impact on Williamson County, David’s experience and expertise will allow us to continue being wise stewards of the hotel occupancy tax funds that make up a significant portion of our operating budget, as well as explore ways to grow our earned revenue.”

Edwards joins Visit Franklin with nearly 15 years of experience, most recently as a Controller with Pilot.com, the San Francisco-based online platform that provides bookkeeping, tax, and CFO services for startups and growing businesses. Prior to that, Edwards served as the Director of Accounting at Franklin-based Full Focus (formerly known as Michael Hyatt & Company), where he managed the daily operations of the accounting team and prepared monthly financial statements and cash flow forecasts for the company.

Edwards spent over a decade working in local government for Metro Nashville and the Town of Smyrna. With Metro Nashville, he began in the Planning Department as a Development Finance Officer, overseeing subdivision performance bonds and assisting with the preparation of the operating and capital improvements budgets.

He then moved into the role of Senior Budget Analyst (and later Finance Administrator) for the Metro Nashville Finance Department’s Office of Management and Budget. In that capacity, Edwards oversaw a portfolio of nine departments with budgets ranging from $1.5 million to $199 million. He also assisted departmental heads, financial managers, and elected officials with the development, understanding, and implementation of their annual budgets.

The Jonesboro, Arkansas native is a graduate of Arkansas State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and a Master’s in Business Administration.