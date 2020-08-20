Visit Franklin Honors Local Heroes

Annually, the Event Service Professionals Association celebrates and honors those in the event industry through National Celebrate Service Week. This year, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Visit Franklin strayed from the traditional honors to local event planners and hotels. Instead, the organization decided to show its gratitude to the local heroes that are helping all of us navigate a new normal that’ll allow events to return to Williamson County.

“We decided this year we wanted to focus our celebration efforts by showing an immense appreciation to our Williamson County partners who have been going above and beyond and working overtime for their community throughout the pandemic,” said Visit Franklin President & CEO Ellie Westman Chin. “They have shown their courage and dedication in serving our community, and we wanted them to know how much their service is appreciated during these incredibly challenging times.”

Visit Franklin staff delivered boxes filled with treats, drinks, and handwritten notes of appreciation to the Franklin Police Department for their continued efforts to keep our area safe. Visit Franklin gave the same to the staff of the Franklin Parks Department and Williamson County Parks & Recreation. The appreciation came with a hearty thank you to both for their cooperation over the years and the extra efforts they have demonstrated over the last few months to provide safe outdoor activity options for residents.

Visit Franklin also took fresh cookies from new area partner Tiff’s Treats along with ice cream to staff at the Williamson County Health Department for all their work across the county and long hours staffing the COVID-19 testing locations. Visit Franklin concluded its Gratitude Week honors with a delivery of an appreciation box of treats to the staff at City Hall in Franklin for their efforts to lead our city during the pandemic.

