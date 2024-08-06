Visit Franklin Announces Promotion, New Hire on Sales Team

Visit Franklin has promoted Brock Hurtle to Senior Sales Manager and added Lily Stebbins as Sales Coordinator to its sales team. The sales team recruits and supports top-rated meetings, conventions, youth sports events, and motorcoach tours from around the country to host their events throughout Williamson County.

Visit Franklin President & CEO Maureen Thornton said, “I am incredibly proud of how our team is growing through these well-deserved promotions and additions and how they will undoubtedly help us as an organization and a community continue our success of being a preferred destination for hosting meetings, events, and more.”

Hurtle has successfully led the sales strategy for the motorcoach tour market since his hiring in 2020. He will continue leading those efforts while expanding Visit Franklin’s emphasis on recruitment efforts for social, military, educational, religious, and fraternal (SMERF) organizations to host their meetings, events, and conventions in Franklin and throughout Williamson County.

“Brock has been an invaluable part of the Visit Franklin sales team and has become a trusted resource for meeting and convention planners across the country,” said Visit Franklin Senior Director of Sales Brendan Johansen. “He has had tremendous success, especially in the faith-based market already, and in this new role, we are excited for what’s ahead and the caliber of meetings, conventions, and events he can help bring to Williamson County.”

Stebbins joins the Visit Franklin team from Southall Farm & Inn, where she was a reservations specialist. As a Sales Coordinator for Visit Franklin, she will manage incoming leads from meeting and convention planners, support ongoing client relationships, develop itineraries for group tours, and serve as the first point of contact for contracted groups for destination information.

Before joining Visit Franklin, Stebbins earned a public relations degree from Lipscomb University. While in college, Stebbins worked on Franklin’s Main Street at Franklin Bakehouse. She later began an internship at Southall Farm & Inn as a catering and events coordinator before joining the Southall team full-time upon graduation.

“We are excited to have Lily join the Visit Franklin team,” added Johansen. “She brings a tremendous ability to connect with industry partners and visitors alike and provide them with a top-tier level of service that will only enhance their experience and make Williamson County stand out even more to meeting, event, and youth sports planners.”

