Visit Franklin Ambassador Program Opens to Public

A number of years ago, Visit Franklin developed an Ambassador Program to help people working in the hospitality industry get to know a little more about what there was for visitors to do and see in Williamson County. In 2021, there were more than one million visitors to Franklin, Tennessee. The ambassador program allowed employees in restaurants and hotels to learn about fun places to go, interesting things to do, great local foods and unique shops. This program has recently opened to members of the community.

The Ambassador Program now offers an opportunity for community members interested in helping visitors enhance their experience to learn about the impact of tourism and visit many of the area’s top attractions with a ride on the new Franklin Hop trolley that explores downtown Franklin and surrounding areas.

A three-and-a-half-hour program, it takes place on the second Tuesday of each month. It starts at the Mockingbird Theater at The Factory at 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. It begins in a classroom setting with an overview of tourism in the county, then it moves on to a tour of The Factory and a review of its history, the trolley tour follows, and the program ends with a tour of Visit Franklin’s offices and shop. It allows attendees to see top tourist sites, speak with local business owners, and even taste favorite foods from some local restaurants.

Participants who complete the program receive a certificate of completion, a special pin, a t-shirt, digital access to a VIP Ambassador Pass that will allow special discounts and special offers by Williamson County attractions, shops and restaurants. Visit Franklin also offers Ambassador Program graduates exclusive invites to events and activities, some partners even offer discounts.

After graduating from the program, Ambassadors are asked to be tourism advocates, to share accurate information with visitors, to support attractions and businesses that are favorites of visitors, and when engaging with the community, share the stories Williamson County has to tell.

There must be a minimum of ten people in each class, with a maximum capacity of 35. Anyone interested in the program must register in advance. If the minimum reservation number is not reached a week in advance of the class date, the class will be canceled. Those who pre-registered will be contacted and invited to move to another class.

This is a great way to connect with our local hospitality community as well as our very own community of Visit Franklin Ambassadors. These events are optional, but you won’t want to miss out!