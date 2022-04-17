Visit Franklin Adds Three New Staff & Promotes Three Others

Visit Franklin has added three new staff members and promoted three other team members. Joining the staff are Felecia West as Director of Visitor Experience & Retail, Katie Murdock as Marketing Manager, and Deborah Corey as Administrative Assistant. Stacey Garcia has been promoted to Senior Director of Finance & Administration, Heather Doleshel was elevated to Stakeholder Engagement Manager, and Jenna Townsend is now a Sales & Service Manager.

“We are excited about each of the new additions to the Visit Franklin team and proud to reward the hard work of these deserving staff members,” said Visit Franklin President & CEO Maureen Haley Thornton.

Garcia has managed all aspects of accounting and record-keeping in addition to administering the staff benefit and retirement programs for the organization since 2016. In that time, she has identified many cost-saving processes and streamlined internal processes that have made the organization as a whole more efficient. As Senior Director of Finance & Administration, Garcia will continue with those responsibilities, in addition to growing the organization’s ability to interpret and forecast hotel and revenue data.

In five years with Visit Franklin, Doleshel has assented from office manager to this new role of Stakeholder Engagement Manager, showing a natural ability to connect Visit Franklin’s services with hospitality partners. As the Stakeholder Engagement Manager, Doleshel, who is already active throughout the Williamson County community, will actively seek collaborations and opportunities for hospitality partners. She will oversee opportunities to provide resources and engage the community through opportunities like Visit Franklin’s popular Ambassador Program and internships.

Townsend joined Visit Franklin in 2019, where she served as a liaison between event planners, local hospitality partners, and Visit Franklin to assist in coordinating meetings and event services. In her new role as Sales & Service Manager, Townsend will expand the services offered to meeting and event planners, focusing on ensuring groups traveling to Williamson County have a high-quality experience.

“Stacey, Heather, and Jenna have each added so much to this organization,” added Thornton. “We are proud to see each of them take these next steps and know they will all make a tremendous impact on our local hospitality industry.”