Visit Annual Holiday Station Marketplace Spring Station Middle School

November 28, 2023 – The holidays are quickly approaching, and Spring Station Middle is making it convenient to get all your shopping done in one place.

The 12th Annual Holiday Station Marketplace is this Saturday, December 2, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. With more than 90 booths, there are options for everyone on your list. In addition to food, gift wrapping, door prizes, and more, there will also be local artists and performers providing live entertainment.

Spring Station Middle is located at 1000 Spring Station Drive in Spring Hill.

Source: WCS InFocus

