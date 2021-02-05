4 Virtual Valentine’s Day Ideas

1. Amerigo Virtual Cook at Home Event

You can celebrate the special day for two in the comfort of your own home. Amerigo has teamed up with Goo Goo Clusters to bring you a special Valentine’s Day Cooking Class with Chef Steven Robilio.

Enjoy a delicious Valentine’s Day-inspired menu ending on a super sweet note with the addition of a Goo Goo Cluster Blonde Brownie. Meal kits are $70+ for two people.

Orders are due by Wednesday, February 10th at 12pm. Place your order with the Cool Springs location here. An email will be sent on Friday, February 12 with a link to the instructional video. Additionally, the restaurant will be offering their full menu and chef – available for dine-in and takeout.