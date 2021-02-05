4 Virtual Valentine’s Day Ideas

If you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day but would rather stay at home instead of celebrating out, here’s a list of things to do.
1. Amerigo Virtual Cook at Home Event
You can celebrate the special day for two in the comfort of your own home. Amerigo has teamed up with Goo Goo Clusters to bring you a special Valentine’s Day Cooking Class with Chef Steven Robilio.
Enjoy a delicious Valentine’s Day-inspired menu ending on a super sweet note with the addition of a Goo Goo Cluster Blonde Brownie. Meal kits are $70+ for two people.
Orders are due by Wednesday, February 10th at 12pm. Place your order with the Cool Springs location here. An email will be sent on Friday, February 12 with a link to the instructional video. Additionally, the restaurant will be offering their full menu and chef – available for dine-in and takeout.
2. Ryman with Drew and Ellie Holcomb
Experience a very special Valentine’s with Drew and Ellie Holcomb at the historic Ryman Auditorium on February 14. Drew and Ellie will share stories and songs for one night only. Capacity is limited with socially distanced seating. Livestream tickets available here.
3. Songwriter Marcus Hammon Hosts Virtual Valentine Day Benefit
The 15th annual Greatest Show and Auction Ever!, a unique musical fundraiser with a silent auction, will stage a pandemic-proof, Valentine’s edition on Sunday, February 14, via a live stream virtual concert beginning at 6:00 p.m. The event benefits two global charities supported by the Nashville-based Center for Contemplative Justice (CCJ): Holy Cross Hospice in Botswana, and Escuela Anne Stevens in Ecuador.
Digital tickets to the concert are available at ccj2021.givesmart.com, or by texting “ccj2021” to 76278. Digital tickets to the live concert, which also include registration for the silent auction, are free; the silent auction site will go live on February 10.
4. Virtual Wine Tasting
You can do a wine tasting from home. This one is for those who want to learn more about wine. In this course, they will discuss prominent characteristics, a little history, build your wine vocabulary and basic wine appreciation tips.
Before the class begins, they will send you a list of wines to purchase. Register for the class here.