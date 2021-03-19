Virtual Restaurant Fresh 96 Kitchen Opens in Franklin

South Franklin has a new healthy pick-up and delivery option through Fresh 96 Kitchen, a virtual restaurant operating out of Scout’s Pub in Westhaven. Developed by A. Marshall Hospitality Regional Chef Jesse Quatro, Fresh 96 Kitchen features light, healthy fare with coastal, Southwest and Japanese influences.

“We merged fresh produce and inventive ingredients to create unique flavor combinations,” said Quatro. “Healthy and convenient dining options can be difficult to come by, and Fresh 96 Kitchen offers an option for carefully-crafted dishes that can be picked up or delivered right to your door.”

Menu items include Don’t Poke Me, made with AAA saku tuna, a taco Caesar wrap, ceviche salad and more. Dessert and hand-crafted non-alcoholic drinks are also available.

Fresh 96 Kitchen opened Wednesday, March 17. Menu items are only available for pick-up at Scout’s Pub or through delivery services DoorDash and UberEats, with more platforms to come. For more information, to view the entire menu and order online, visit fresh96kitchen.com.

This is the third virtual kitchen opened in the past month by A. Marshall Hospitality. The company also launched Burger Dandy, a classic burger, fries and shakes concept out of Americana Taphouse in Franklin, and NASHi Noodles, a Southern-inspired ramen concept out of Deacon’s New South in Nashville.

Virtual kitchen concepts became increasingly popular during the pandemic as a way for restaurants to tap into unutilized kitchen space, create alternate options to indoor dining, and, ultimately, allow restaurants to retain staff.

“The response to our first two virtual concepts has been exceptional. Despite opening right before a major snow storm, Burger Dandy orders have exceeded expectations and we are already hiring additional staff to meet the demand,” said A. Marshall Hospitality COO Lyle Richardson. “We look forward to bringing this fresh, healthy option to residents in and around Westhaven, south Franklin and Leiper’s Fork.”

ABOUT A. MARSHALL HOSPITALITY

A. Marshall Hospitality is a Franklin-based company with 9 family-owned restaurants and hospitality businesses in Middle and East Tennessee. Its family of restaurants include Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, in addition to the new Burger Dandy and NASHi Noodles concepts, Puckett’s Trolley and Puckett’s Catering and Events. In 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, A. Marshall Hospitality was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies. The company was also the winner of Nashville Business Journal’s 2015 and 2018 Best In Business Award. For more information, visit amarshallhospitality.com.