Although we may not be able to get out and explore places due to COVID-19, many places are offering virtual tours and virtual field trips, giving us the ability to see some amazing places.
We’ve put together a list of six local institutions that are offering virtual tours/virtual field trips that are perfect for you and your family to watch together. Some even offer an additional educational element to help keep the kiddos learning during this extended time away from school.
1Cheekwood
Cheekwood has the most incredible flowers in bloom this time of year. The gardens are ones you should visit each spring. They recently shared a look at springtime at Cheekwood.
2Andrew Jackson’s The Hermitage
Here’s a look inside Alfred’s Cabin during part three of the Virtual Visit with Director of Education, Erin.
3President James K. Polk Home in Columbia
In part one of the Polk Home virtual tour, step into the hall of the James K. Polk Home in historic Columbia, Tennessee, the only remaining home of the nation’s 11th President.
4Nashville Zoo
While the Zoo is closed, they are publishing videos of some of their animal exhibits on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, as well as, providing some fun activities for the kids. Sign up for their newsletter to receive a weekly schedule of their upcoming videos.
5Tour of Carnton
On Thursday, April 2 at 11 am, Carnton will have a special Facebook live event. Eric A. Jacobson, the CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust, will lead a 45-60 minute tour of Carnton and take your questions. This will be something fun and educational for you and your family, but also a chance for those of you who have never visited Carnton to see it and in a way never done. Find the Facebook live here.