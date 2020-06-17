



Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is an American holiday celebrated annually on June 19. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free.

The African American Heritage Society typically holds a free event each year at the McLemore House to celebrate Juneteenth Day with food, cake walk, music, and more. This year, the City of Franklin and the African American Heritage Society have produced a series of Juneteenth videos full of history, stories of the past and more.

Although the McLemore House Museum is currently closed to visitors, you can learn about the history of the McLemore House and Harvey McLemore, who built the McLemore House, in the Juneteenth videos.

Check out the video below and click here to see more videos.



