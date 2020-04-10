Although coronavirus is preventing us from meeting in groups and worshipping in person this Easter, many Williamson County churches are providing virtual Easter service. Here is a list of some virtual Easter Sunday services from Williamson County churches. If you’d like your church service listed, e-mail us at info@williamsonsource.com
Brentwood Baptist Church
Easter Sunday Services: 7:30, 9, 10:30, noon, and 4 p
Link to Watch – https://eastertn.com/
Brentwood United Methodist Church
Easter Sunday Service: 9:45am
Link to Watch: https://bumc.net/easter/?fbclid=IwAR0CG0SQFCEFRUlmMdofu_0WX1HPSmzCwQnhiVNHDPietIkCMqd5J_I3a2Q
Brentwood Church of Christ at Otter Creek
Easter Sunday Services: 8:40, 11 am
Link to Watch: http://ottercreek.org
Christ Community Church
Easter Sunday Service: 10 am
Link to Watch: https://christcommunity.org
Christ United Methodist Church
Easter Sunday Service: 11 am
Link to Watch: http://christumcfranklin.org
ClearView Baptist Church
Easter Sunday Service: 10 am
Link to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/
Church of the City (Franklin & Spring Hill)
Easter Sunday Service: 10 am
Link to Watch:https://churchofthecity.com/
Franklin Christian Church
Easter Sunday Services: 9:30 am & 11 am
Link to Watch: http://
Gateway Church
Easter Sunday Service: 10 am
Link to Watch: https://www.gatewayfranklin.
Grace Chapel
Easter Sunday Services: 9 am & 11:11 am
Links to Watch: https://gracechapel.net/
Easter Sunday Service: 9:30am
Link to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/harpethcc/
Holy Family Catholic Church
Easter Sunday Service: 8:30am
Link to Watch: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXfUtIpW7IkKOU56Jjz0DzA?view_as=subscriber
Life Community Church
Easter Sunday Service: 9am
Link to Watch: https://www.knowgrowdo.com/
Rolling Hills Community Church
Easter Sunday Services: 8am, 9:30am, 11am, 4pm, & 5:30pm
Link to Watch: https://rollinghills.church/easter-online/#easter
Thompson Station Church
Easter Sunday Service: 10:30am
Link to Watch: TSClife.org
Trinity Church
Easter Sunday Service: 10:15am
Link to Watch: bumc.net/trinity/trinitylive
The Church at Station Hill
Easter Sunday Services: 7:00am, 9:30am, 11:00am and 4:00pm
Link to Watch: https://stationhillchurch.com/pages/easter
The Village United Methodist Church
Easter Sunday Services: 9am & 10am
Links to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/TheVillageNash/ & https://www.youtube.com/thevillagenashville