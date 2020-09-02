Virtual College Fair Opportunities for WCS Students

The traditional WCS College Fair may have been canceled, but high school students still have several opportunities to learn more about colleges in the area and around the nation.

The National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) will host four virtual college fairs on September 13, October 12, October 18 and November 8. Colleges and universities from around the country will be participating, making it one of the biggest fairs WCS students have access to this fall. To register for any of the NACAC fairs, visit the Virtual College Fairs website.

Another round of opportunities will begin in October as the Tennessee Associate of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (TACRAO) hosts a series of regional virtual college fairs. Each of the three regions in the state, East Tennessee, Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee, will have two meeting dates. If a student cannot attend the one for their region, they may attend another. Admissions officers for each region will be sharing information and be the point of contact for students.

Registration for the TACRAO virtual college fairs are not currently open.

“We highly encourage our students to participate in these events,” said WCS Middle and High School Counseling Specialist Becky Mitchell. “These will be great opportunities for students and families to explore colleges and universities within the state and around the country.”