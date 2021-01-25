Virtual Career Quest Begins January 28

The district’s first Virtual Career Quest will begin on January 28, 2021.

The event is open to all Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District eighth through tenth grade students. Students use a program called YouScience in eighth and tenth grade to find out which pathways and careers match their interests. Students may also click on the Career Quest icon on their Classlink dashboard to learn about different businesses and College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) pathways they can follow in high school.

“Career Quest is a great way to recruit students for CCTE courses,” said Career Counselor and Strategic Partnership Liaison Paula Chilton. “When students know what career choices they may want to pursue, they can enroll in courses that can prepare them for post-secondary education.”

The Virtual Career Quest opens January 28 and will run until the end of April. This gives teachers, students and parents the opportunity to talk about career choices.

“We want to make sure that our students are exposed to the many career opportunities that Middle Tennessee offers,” said Chilton.

For businesses interested in becoming a sponsor or participating, email Chilton.