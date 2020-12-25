Violinist Joseph Shackelford Shares Holiday Music Video Made in Downtown Franklin

Two years ago Franklin violinist, Joseph Shackelford recorded “O Holy Night” in downtown Franklin at Christmas time. Filmed at night in front of the twinkling Christmas tree, Shackleford’s video is pure Christmas magic.

Now, Shackleford is back with another video. This time he is performing “Mary, Did you Know?” featuring pianist Aaron Curtis.

Starting at the Franklin Theatre, the video takes you down Main Street with a drone view of the Noel Sign and then back toward the Christmas tree in Public Square. The quietness of the streets gives way to the sounds of the violin.

In less than 24 hours, the video had been shared over 200 times.

Shackelford has been described as the “Jimi Hendrix of violin.” He has worked with/supported: 3 Doors Down, Easton Corbin, Ben Folds, Whisky Myers, Dwight Yoakam, ABBA (Arrival from Sweden), Taylor Hicks, Luke Combs, Travis Tritt, and many more.