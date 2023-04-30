Vintage Row Provides One Place for ‘Hot’ Items from the Past

While antiques are vintage, vintage is not necessarily antique. Vintag, is anything that is 20 years or older. It is often used in reference to clothing, but it can refer to anything from furniture to books to jewelry to décor. Vintage is in vogue right now.

In fashion, many celebrities are currently hitting the red carpet in couture from the 1950s through the 1990s. And furniture from the mid-twentieth century continues to trend. What makes vintage popular is that it is both sustainable and unique. It makes a statement.

There are a number of trends that are becoming more popular in the vintage market. Wood furniture is gaining in fashion-ability. Millennials and Gen Zers are coming to see that older furniture is better made, more durable and there is no lead time for delivery. Just a few years ago, you could not give away a buffet or armoire or big dresser. Interest in these pieces is returning, although they are not always used for their original purpose.

While mid-century modern is still hot, there is an increased interest in furniture from the early 20th century and late 19th century. Interest in cane and handcrafted wood seating is growing. This includes dining tables to go with the seating.

Other items that are being purchased in vintage stores include handmade pottery, luxury fabric linens and pillows, dramatic lighting, quilts, mirrors, cocktail and wine glasses and even vintage china. As worry over COVID-19 slows, interest in more formal dinner and cocktail parties is increasing. This includes the use of fine crystal, glassware and china, according to The Spruce.

Interior design styles currently hot include Mid-century modern, industrial, contemporary, traditional, transitional, Scandinavian, bohemian, modern farmhouse, minimalism, and maximalism. There is also a lot of blending of period furnishings happening.

In Nashville, near Opryland, there is a row of vintage and upmarket stores carrying some of the most “of the moment” vintage pieces. Located between the Texas Troubadour and Nashville Nightlife Dinner Theaters, these three stores have been honored for being some of the best in Nashville.

Music Valley Antiques and Marketplace

Village Shopping Center,

2416 Music Valley Drive, Suite 126

Nashville, Tennessee

(615) 557-6560

http://musicvalleyantiques.antiquetrail.com/

Hours: Monday and Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Part of the Tennessee Antique Trail, Music Valley Antiques and Marketplace offers more than 6,000 square feet of antiques, vintage, and curated goods from up to 50 vendor booths. They carry a distinctive array of eclectic items perfect for everything from a unique gift to a large redecorating project. They have furniture, décor and also lots of music memorabilia, after all they are by Opryland behind Cracker Barrel and Fiddler’s Inn.

Dashwood Vintage and Flora

Village Shopping Center,

2416 Music Valley Drive, Suite 115

Nashville, Tennessee

(615) 712-7091

http://musicvalleyantiques.antiquetrail.com/

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Dashwood Vintage and Flora is known for their great plants and mid-century modern furniture. Plus, they have an eclectic mix of art deco, Boho and decorative items. “Genuinely one of the coolest places I’ve been to” said one reviewer. “So much cool vintage furniture along with tons of rooms, each with a different theme and vibe.”

Vinterest

Village Shopping Center,

2416 Music Valley Drive, Suite 123

Nashville, Tennessee

(615) 915-4015

http://vinterestantiques.com/index.html

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Opened in September of 2021, they have two sister stores in Chattanooga. With more than 50 local vendors, they offer records, vintage clothing, handmade items, furniture, books, home décor and much more. Everything from early 20th-century items to modern farmhouse, they have it all.