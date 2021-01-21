Vintage Millworks to Relocate to Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. – Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, City of Fairview Manager Scott Collins and the leadership team of Vintage Millworks announced that the company will relocate its headquarters, showroom and manufacturing operations from Nashville, Tenn. to the city of Fairview.

“We are proud to welcome the Vintage Millworks team to Fairview and Williamson County”, said Anderson. “We look forward to celebrating their continued success.”

Recognized by architects, designers and building professionals as one of the premier millwork companies in the southeast, Vintage Millworks has been committed to work of the highest quality since its founding in 1987.

“Vintage Millworks enjoys a stellar reputation as a company committed to meticulous craftsmanship and excellence,” said Fairview City Manager Scott Collins. “Their choice of Fairview as the place they will call home, and where they will continue to produce world-class millwork, is truly great news for our community.”

Vintage Millworks expects to grow it’s team at their new location (1319 Hwy 96) from 20 employees to 30 employees soon after operations begin in Fairview. Additionally, Vintage Millworks plans to partner with Fairview High School to create programming and apprenticeship opportunities to inspire the next generation of high skilled craftsmen.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our move to Fairview and are grateful for such a warm welcome,” said James Dunn, Co-Owner/Operator of Vintage Millworks. “Since 1987, we have dedicated ourselves to creating pieces that are beautiful, classic, and well made. We look forward to building, growing, and investing in Fairview.”

“The students and staff at Fairview High School are extremely excited to have access to an industry partner that can help connect learning outcomes to real-world applications. The partnership with Vintage Millworks will be so valuable to the community, workforce development, and student growth,” said Jeremy Qualls, Ed.D- Executive Director of CTE and the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center, Williamson County Schools

“We have been impressed not just with Vintage Millworks’ commitment to their craft but to inspiring and investing in future generations of millworkers. We are grateful that they have chosen Fairview as their new home and we look forward to doing all we can to support their mission,” said Elizabeth McCreary, Chief Economic Development Officer, Williamson, Inc.