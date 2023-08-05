Vintage 615 in Spring Hill to Close Storefront

Vintage 615 in Spring Hill will close its storefront, announced owner Margaret Ziegler via social media.

Located at 5075 Main Street, the store features boutique clothing, purses and handbags, jewelry, gifts, baby gifts, home decor, floral, botanical, greenery, new furniture, repurposed furniture, art, lighting, locally made products, embroidery, pillows and bedding, Tennessee and local town gifts.

Ziegler shared it’s a new season for the store, the storefront will close for daily business, and they will offer pop-ups and online sales. The last day to shop at the store will be September 16th. Currently, all clothes and purses will be 50 percent off.

The Zieglers acquired the store back in 2016; Margaret was one of the first vendors at Vintage 615.

