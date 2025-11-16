Vince Gill to Receive 2025 CMA Willie Nelson LIfetime Achievement Award

The Country Music Association has announced Country Music legend Vince Gill as the 2025 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Gill will accept the honor during “The 59th Annual CMA Awards,” following a special tribute performance. “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 19 on ABC and next day on Hulu.

“Vince embodies the very best of what Country Music stands for,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “He’s a true trailblazer, one who gives back to the community, honors the roots of our genre, and even now, continues to share his talent with fans across the globe. As a Country Music Hall of Fame member, 18-time CMA Award winner, and former 12-time CMA Awards host, he remains a vibrant force in our industry, and we’re honored to celebrate an artist whose influence is so deeply woven into the fabric of our format.”

Gill has solidified his place as one of Country Music’s most renowned artists. An Oklahoma native, he has released 20 albums, sold more than 30 million records, and charted 45 singles. Known for his heartfelt songwriting, masterful guitar playing, and unmistakable tenor voice, he is equally admired for the warmth, humility, and quiet humor that have endeared him to fans and artists alike. His musicianship and versatility have also led him to be a key member of several iconic bands, including Pure Prairie League, The Cherry Bombs, and The Time Jumpers. In 2017, Gill was also invited to join the Eagles on tour, and he continues to contribute his talents to the historic group’s journey. Gill, who has been performing for 50 years, is also honoring this career milestone by curating a series of EPs to be released on MCA Records over the course of a year. Thematically titled 50 Years from Home, the first EP of the series, I Gave You Everything I Had, was released October 17.

Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished and respected artists in Country Music, Gill’s breakthrough came in 1990 with the release of “When I Call Your Name,” a landmark single that earned both CMA Single and Song of the Year honors, along with a GRAMMY for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male. Over the course of his career, he has received 22 GRAMMY Awards and 18 CMA Awards, including a record-setting four wins for Song of the Year, more than any artist in CMA’s history. He also shares the record for most times hosting the CMA Awards, leading the show from 1992 through 2003. He also took home the CMA Irving Waugh Award of Excellence in 2014, the CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award in 2017 and is a four-time CMA Triple Play Award recipient. His most recent GRAMMY came in 2021 in the Best Country Solo Performance category, honoring the heartfelt “When My Amy Prays,” further cementing his legacy as a leading voice in Country Music. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007, and in 2012 was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded to an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music. The award recognizes those who have achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, streaming numbers, record sales, and public representation at the highest level. The artist receiving this award has positively impacted and contributed to the growth of the genre over the course of many years and has proven to have an unprecedented historical impact on fans and industry alike.

Previous recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award include Willie Nelson (2012), Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015), Dolly Parton (2016), Kris Kristofferson (2019), Charley Pride (2020), Loretta Lynn (2021), Alan Jackson (2022) and George Strait (2024).

