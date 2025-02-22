Vince Gill Announces Summer Tour Stops in Nashville

Vince Gill, the 22-time Grammy winner and highly acclaimed musician, songwriter, vocalist, and producer, announced he will embark on a 30-plus-city summer tour, beginning May 8 and wrapping in August with four nights in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium (August 8 & 9 and August 15 & 16). There is much anticipation, as this summer’s tour will see Gill return to some cities where he has not performed with his band in many years.

Gill has spent most of the last eight years as a touring member of the Eagles. The iconic band is currently in the middle of a lengthy run, performing before sellout crowds at Sphere in Las Vegas.

It was officially 50 years ago this summer when Gill left his home in Oklahoma and began touring. “I left home 50 years ago to try and become an accomplished musician and perform in front of whoever would show up. All these years later, it feels as special today as it ever did.”

As always, Musicians Hall of Fame member Gill will be joined on stage by a stellar cast of musicians. The eight-piece band features: Jim “Moose” Brown (keyboards), Tom Bukovac (guitar), Eddie Dunlap (steel guitar), Jedd Hughes (guitar, vocals), John Jarvis (keyboards), Wendy Moten (vocals), Jimmie Lee Sloas (bass), Billy Thomas (drums), and Jeff White (guitar, vocals).

For ticket information check www.vincegill.com. Tickets on sale February 28.

