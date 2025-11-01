Vince Gill and Mandy Barnett Added to A Night for the Wounded Blue

The Wounded Blue’s mid-week benefit concert, ‘Never Forgotten, Never Alone – A Night for The Wounded Blue,’ is adding star power with Vince Gill and Mandy Barnett now confirmed to perform. National media personalities Shawn Parr and Megan Alexander will co-host the evening, celebrating and supporting law enforcement officers injured or disabled in the line of duty.

Building on the previously announced lineup—Maggie Baugh, John Berry, Chad Brock, John Conlee, Buddy Jewell, Ronnie McDowell, Mark Wills, Darryl Worley and more, with openers Jennifer Grant and Billie Jo Jones (current contestant on CBS/Paramount+ series ‘The Road’)—the event pairs powerful performances with real-life stories from the front lines. All artists subject to availability.

Event Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 — Red Carpet/Doors 5:30 p.m. CT • Show 7:00 – 10p.m. CT

Venue: The Nashville Palace, 2611 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214

Tickets: $40 GA (advance) / $45 (day-of); VIP/sponsored options available

Info/Tickets: TheWoundedBlue.org and The Nashville Palace box office (615) 889-1541.

Silent Auction: Curated by Elite Events of Music City

The evening will also feature a silent auction curated by Elite Events of Music City, with proceeds benefiting The Wounded Blue. Visit the silent auction HERE or visit https://woundedblue25.givesmart.com. Auction items will be added daily leading up to the event. Interested donors can also text WoundedBlue25 to 76278 and follow the prompts for mobile-friendly bidding services up to and during the event.

A Call to 1,000 Heroes: $9.11/Month

To extend the impact beyond one night, The Wounded Blue invites supporters to join its $9.11 per month giving tier, with a goal of recruiting 1,000+ monthly donors by year’s end—fueling trained peer-advocate support, emergency assistance and advocacy for officers coping with physical and psychological injuries. Find more details here.

As Founder & Chairman Lt. Randy Sutton (Ret.) notes, “This night is about standing shoulder-to-shoulder with those who stood the watch for us… A $9.11 monthly pledge lets every American say, ‘I’ve got your six,’ all year long.”

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email