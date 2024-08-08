Vince Gill Added to Concert for Cumberland Heights

Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill has been added to the “Concert for Cumberland Heights: A Night of Stories & Song.”

The event is set for August 15, 2024, at 7:30 PM at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The iconic artist joins Charles Kelley, Bob DiPiero, Victoria Shaw, Randy Montana, Ernest, Eric Paslay, Dylan Altman, and The Warren Brothers for an evening of music and inspiration. The evening will also feature Cumberland Height’s music therapist, John McAndrew.

Since its beginning in 1996, the Concert for Cumberland Heights has raised over $3.6 million for the John Hiatt Fund for Adolescent and Young Adult Treatment. This fund is essential in providing support for programs and patient scholarships at Cumberland Heights, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through addiction recovery.

Charles Kelley, who is two years into his sobriety journey, shared, “I feel a strong connection to the work that Cumberland Heights does. It’s an honor to be part of an event that helps others on their path to recovery.”

Join us for an extraordinary evening at the iconic Ryman Auditorium, where music and stories will touch hearts and change lives. Your presence will directly support young people seeking recovery and a new beginning.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online HERE.

About Cumberland Heights:

Cumberland Heights is a nonprofit organization committed to transforming lives and providing hope and healing to those affected by addiction. The John Hiatt Fund for Adolescent and Young Adult Treatment ensures that teenagers and young adults receive the specialized care and support they need through various programs and scholarship assistance.

