The Village to Host Two Drive-in Easter Services

Easter morning at The Village Church is always festive and joyful, but this year’s worship services will be particularly special, providing a unique experience for all in attendance. Two drive-in services will offer participants an opportunity to join in a socially distanced outdoor gathering that will include a live worship band and a message of hope.

The services will be held on Sunday, April 4 at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at Osburn Park Soccer Complex, located at 2904 Old Horton Highway in Nolensville. Attendees can stay in their cars or set up chairs and personal “tailgate parties” to lend to the celebratory atmosphere. With plenty of space for parking and social distancing, everyone in the community is invited to experience Easter at this drive-in celebration. Those planning to attend are asked to reserve their space beforehand at TheVillageNashville.com/Easter.

Those more comfortable with at-home worship will be able to participate online beginning at 9 a.m. at TheVillageNashville.com/worship.

“I know it’s been a challenging year for a lot of people, and because of that I’m excited to do something like this to celebrate Easter in a different kind of way. I think we could all use a dose of hope and that’s exactly what the Easter story is all about,” said Travis Garner, lead pastor of The Village. “We are excited to celebrate Easter alongside our community, and I couldn’t be more excited about our efforts to think beyond ourselves to bring clean water to thousands of people in Sierra Leone.”

As part of its ongoing pledge to be a church “for the community, both locally and globally,” The Village will once again donate 100% of its Easter offering to a missions partner: Water4. The church has set a goal to raise $30,000, which will provide safe water to 5,000 people in Waterloo, Sierra Leone, through the creation of a NUMA small-piped water system. A generous donor will match donations up to this amount, allowing the effort to double in size and serve 10,000 people.

In 2018, the church raised $75,000 for Water4 through its Easter offering, funding the drilling of more than 15 wells in Tanzania.

About The Village

The Village Church serves the Lenox Village/Nolensville area, one of the fastest growing areas of Nashville. Through outreach, mission and worship, the church focuses on loving and connecting with the community to deliver a message of faith. Services are held on Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m., both online and in person at Sunset Middle School – 200 Sunset Trail in Nolensville.