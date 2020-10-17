The Village Church Breaks Ground on New Facility

In response to rapid population growth in south Nashville, The Village Church is putting down roots via a new, permanent round-the-clock ministry center. The multi-purpose building, expected to be complete in fall 2021, has been designed to host much more than worship services – it includes gathering spaces for community events and support groups, a feeding program and youth and children’s ministries.

“The vision of our church isn’t to build a great building for our use, but to build a welcoming, community-focused facility,” said Travis Garner, lead pastor of The Village. “It’s our longing that our building will be a physical representation of the love of Christ and our continued dedication to serving our neighbors, whatever their needs may be.”

The Village’s 23-acre property, at 7224 Old Burkitt Road, is located just south of the Concord Road/Nolensville Road intersection, the epicenter of growth in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford counties. EOA Architects and T.W. Frierson Contractor, Inc. are overseeing the design and construction of the project.

The church will break ground on their new facility on Sunday, October 18, with four in-person celebrations planned at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Members of the community are invited to be a part of the event; attendees are asked to practice social distancing and reserve a space for their desired time slot at TheVillageNashville.com/GroundBreaking.

Building a facility is the latest step in the church’s 5-year ministry journey. The Village began gathering for worship services in January 2016 at Sunset Middle School in Nolensville. The congregation grew quickly, and currently welcomes more than 600 people each week, all who are seeking connection, deeper faith and a means of engaging in service to the community.

It’s been estimated that 60,000 people who live within a 10-mile radius of the church’s new building currently do not have a church home. This has been a major driving source of motivation for the congregation, leading them to be deeply focused on living out a mission to be “a church for the community.”

About The Village

The Village is a growing church serving the Lenox Village/Nolensville area, one of the fastest-growing areas in Nashville. Through outreach, mission and worship, the church focuses on loving and connecting with the community to deliver a message of faith. Currently, services are being held online on Sundays at 9 a.m.