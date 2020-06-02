Tonight, June 2, a vigil will be held in downtown Franklin in remembrance of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and more.

The vigil is called “Jesus & Justice Candlelight & Prayer Vigil” and will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church parking lot at 113 Natchez St in Franklin from 6pm – 7pm.

Organizers ask anyone coming to the vigil to practice social distancing guidelines (stand 6 feet apart) and to wear a mask. Candles will be provided.

The Franklin Police Department tweeted that they are closely monitoring the situation.