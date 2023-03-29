Vigil Taking Place Wednesday in Downtown Nashville Honoring the Victims of The Covenant School Shooting

Metro Arts shared on social media a city-wide vigil to remember the victims and survivors of the Covenant School shooting on Wednesday, March 29th at 5:30 pm at One Public Square Park, 1 Public Square, Nashville.

Mayor Cooper and council member Russ Pulley will be in attendance for a city-wide candlelight vigil to mourn and honor the lives of victims, and lift up the survivors and families of The Covenant School.

Sharing, ”We are devastated by yesterday’s school shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Our hearts go out to the children, families, staff, and all community members experiencing this tragic loss.”