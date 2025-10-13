Vietnamese Restaurant in Brentwood is Under New Management

V&V Vietnamese, located at 214 Ward Circle, Brentwood, announced on social media that they will close as they have sold the business.

Stating, “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for supporting V&V Vietnamese Cuisine over the past four years. Your kindness, loyalty, and love for our food have meant the world to me and my daughter, Vi.”

It continued, “As of September 1st, I will be selling the restaurant in order to focus on caring for my family. While this is a bittersweet decision, I am excited to share that I will continue cooking and sharing my passion for food through my new food truck, Munchies Rollin Fusion.”

Whatnow first reported that Chef Ann Bui will take over V&V Vietnamese restaurant. Chef Ann shared on social media, “Big news! Yesterday we officially took over management at V & V Vietnamese Restaurant in Brentwood, TN Right now, the menu stays the same while paperwork is in process. In 2026, we’ll transform into an Asian Fusion Restaurant with a fun street food style vibe! Until then, we’re already offering Asian Fusion catering for all your parties & events.”

Zushirito, a new restaurant, will appear before the City of Brentwood Beer Board on October 13th. The application states it will be an Asian fusion restaurant at the location of V&V Vietnamese, 214 Ward Circle, Brentwood. No other details were given about the restaurant on the application.

