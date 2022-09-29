Videos of Hurricane Ian Aftermath

On Wednesday, September 28th, Hurricane Ian made landfall just north of Naples, FL and the Fort Myers area, reports NOAA. Those in the area are sharing on social media, the aftermath of the hurricane.

Thursday, Tropical Storm Ian produced flash floods across central and east central Florida, heavy rainfall spreading up the northeast coast, working its way up towards Jacksonville and storm surge pushing into northeast Florida, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Inundation of up to 3-5 feet above ground level is expected in much of the northeast coast.

A friend just sent me this video from the Oasis in downtown Ft. Myers. Horrific flooding #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/L94KKePuVp — Devin Turk (@Devin_Turk) September 29, 2022

View as of about 3 hours ago from a friend’s house on Fort Myers Beach… Water levels over 6 possibly much higher. If you are on the coast stay safe from #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/Wx77svB2Sf — The Camdalorian 💫 (@CameronM_Sprole) September 28, 2022