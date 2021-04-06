Video: Hunter Metts Performs With Jewel on American Idol

Two locals have made it to the Top 24 on American Idol Season 19 – Cassie Coleman and Hunter Metts. This week, idol contestants were paired with celebrity guests. Here’s a recap from the last two nights of American Idol.

Sunday Night

Cassie Coleman was paired with celebrity guest Ryan Tedder where they performed “Apologize” by One Republic which is the same song Coleman performed at her inital audition to Idol.

The top 24 contestants will become 16, eliminating four from each night. We will find out on the next American idol show on Sunday, April 11th who makes it to the next round.

Monday Night

Hunter Metts was paired with Jewel where they performed “Who Will Save Your Soul” written by Jewel. A performance that had all three judges on their feet at the end of the song.

Each week, viewers’ votes determine who makes it through to the next round and ultimately gets crowned the next American Idol. Keep checking the American Idol app and website to find out when voting starts and ends each week. Here are ways to vote:

Sign up to vote idolvote.abc.com

Download the latest version of the American Idol app and sign in

Text to vote – Cassandra Coleman 2 to 21523

Hunter Metts 23 to 21523