It was a day of celebration at Williamson Medical Center.

March 12, Isaiah Whalum, who has recovered from COVID-19 and other health issues, was released from Williamson Medical Center after 53 days as a patient.

As Whalum left the hospital, Williamson Medical Center Staff lined the hallways celebrating his recovery. Many of the staff stopped to say goodbye and wish Whalum well.

Video provided by Williamson Medical Center