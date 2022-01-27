VIDEO: WCS Surprises 2021-22 Principal of the Year

On January 24, Superintendent Jason Golden and his prize patrol surprised Ravenwood High Principal Dr. Pam Vaden with the news she has been named this year’s Districtwide Principal of the Year.
