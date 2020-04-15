ACM Presents Country was TV special that aired in place of the typical awards show that takes place in Vegas.

The evening featured country artists who performed from their homes with performances by Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town and Shania Twain, among others. There were also clips from past ACM Awards shows.

One of the best performances of the evening was Miranda Lambert who performed “Bluebird” acoustically.

Lambert performs sitting on the front porch at her farm, the same porch where she married husband Brendan McLoughlin she shared and a place where she often writes.

Lambert said, “I want to remind everybody to lean into music and to let that heal you right now, because Music is Medicine, and it’ll help us get through this.”