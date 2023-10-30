VIDEO: Two Vehicles Outside Spring Hill Home Struck During Hit and Run

Spring Hill, TN – On Friday, October 27th at 10 PM, SHPD officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Kedron Road to report of a truck that left the roadway and struck two vehicles that were parked in the yard at a home.

After hitting the two vehicles, the truck fled, and headed towards Saturn Parkway on Kedron Road.





The truck is described as a white Ford F-250. One of the vehicles struck was red. The suspect truck may have red paint transfer. The truck is a crew cab model.

If you have information related to this investigation, you can submit an anonymous tip here.