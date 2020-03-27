Thomas Rhett recently shared the official video for his current Top 10 single “Beer Can’t Fix” featuring Jon Pardi off his fourth studio album CENTER POINT ROAD.

Written by Thomas Rhett with Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder, the video was directed by Shaun Silva in Key West, Florida.

“We wrote this song to be fun and uplifting and wanted to take that same energy into the video,” Thomas Rhett said in a release. “Jon and I had a blast filming this a few weeks ago in Key West, and I hope it brings a smile to people’s faces.”

Later this year, Thomas Rhett will kick off his headlining THE CENTER POINT ROAD TOUR. For more information on new music and upcoming tour dates, visit ThomasRhett.com.