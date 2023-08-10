VIDEO: Theft Of A Wallet At Spring Hill Publix

On August 2nd, a victim was shopping at Publix and was facing away from her purse that was in her shopping cart.

The two individuals walked close to her and the male subject reached into the victim’s purse and took her wallet. It is believed that the female subject in the video was a “look-out.”





The victim began to receive fraud alerts from her financial institutions that the victim’s card was attempting to be used at Wal-Mart in Spring Hill for purchases totaling $2000. There may be a third suspect involved that entered Wal-Mart.

Please watch this informational video from the Franklin Police Department on how to take precautions against purse thefts.