VIDEO: Suspects Sought in Porch Piracy Cases in Wilson Co.

December 19, 2023 – In response to recent incidents of porch piracy, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking assistance from the public in identifying suspects involved in separate thefts.

On December 12, 2023, around 2:00 P.M., the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen Amazon package from a porch. The unidentified perpetrator approached the front door, kicked the package out of view, and then absconded with it in a red pickup truck. The truck is described as a newer model, extended cab Chevrolet with chrome wheels, featuring a prominent black American flag decal with an AR-15 in the center on the back window. The pickup truck is being driven by a female.

On December 13, 2023, around 4:00 P.M., the Sheriff’s Office responded to another report of a stolen Fed-Ex package. A small hatchback style green car was observed following the delivery truck, potentially serving as a lookout vehicle. A gray sedan pulled up after the delivery, and the suspect, imitating a food delivery, placed a McDonald’s bag on the porch before taking the Fed-Ex package and escaping in the passenger side of the gray sedan.

Detective Chad Vance urges anyone with information to come forward and contact him directly at 615-444-1459 extension 254. Your assistance is crucial in bringing these porch pirates to justice.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to safeguarding our community and appreciates the continued support of its residents. Community cooperation is vital in our ongoing efforts to maintain a secure environment for all residents.

Source: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

